7.1 Quake: Were people warned in time about tsunami threat?

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The Civil Defence response to this morning's 7.1 magnitude earthquake will be reviewed to see if anything could have been done differently.

Questions have been raised about whether more could have been done to alert people in the first hour, especially in regard to the timing of the tsunami warning.

Comments like "WHY did it take Civil Defence almost 90 minutes to send out a text alert this morning?" appeared on social media.

The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management sent out its first national advisory about the quake at 5.10am - about 40 minutes after the quake hit.

A potential tsunami threat notice was not issued until 5.33am and a request for an emergency announcement to broadcast was not made until 5.58am.

"Given that a tsunami warning was given for the entire East Coast of the North Island, why didn't any Tsunami Warning alarms go off in Pt Wells?" Kris Dowson said. "I haven't heard of any going off elsewhere, either."

READ MORE:

• Magnitude 7.1 earthquake off East Coast shakes North Island

• Magnitude 7.1 earthquake biggest to hit top of the North Island in 20 years

• Earthquake felt from Northland to Wellington

• Earthquake cuts power to 1,000 Eastern Bay of Plenty homes

In Bay of Plenty, Mt Maunganui residents were walking along the beach unaware of the tsunami warning.

Continued below.

Related Content Petra Bagust and actor Ido Drent's human-trafficking diary: Day One Your health: Treating bronchitis in young children Cartoon: KiwiSaver's dirty secrets - default investment in munitions

WeatherWatch head analyst Philip Duncan believed Civil Defence's response time was well below international standards.

"When the ministry [of Civil Defence and Emergency Management] puts out alerts and information, it's really detailed and informative, which is great, but it's far too slow.

"The first notification of the earthquake didn't come until 40 minutes after it had happened, then the tsunami warning came much longer after that.

"In that time, lots of people were becoming anxious and worried, not knowing what was happening."

Duncan believed either Civil Defence needed to put out alerts faster, or the responsibility should be passed to GeoNet.

Minister for Civil Defence Nikki Kaye said the ministry would review its response to the quake.



"After any major event we look at potential lessons learned, and this will happen following today's event," she said.

"[The ministry] has a project underway looking at current processes for national warnings and public alerting, and this includes looking at the timeliness of alerts.

"Any potential changes to current processes will be considered as part of this project."

East Coast MP and cabinet minister Anne Tolley said she was "shaken and rather stirred" after the quake.

"It was one of the longest ones I've experienced," she said.

She lives on the beach at Ohope and said she quickly tuned in to the local radio station.

Tolley planned to head into town and visit Civil Defence later today to commend them on their work.

"All the warning systems seem to have worked very well."

Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management director Sarah Stuart-Black said this morning's earthquakes did not meet the threshold for automatic issuing of a potential tsunami threat.

"The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre indicated that there was no tsunami threat in their initial assessment.

"Twenty three minutes later at 5:33 the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management issued the national advisory for a potential tsunami threat in order to be proactive for public safety while we were still awaiting confirmation from scientists ...

"Today's tsunami was a local source event. This means that we have very little time to issue official warnings."



Stuart-Black rejected criticisms the ministry's response was too slow.

"We have a well-established and tested system that pulls together all the required experts when we need them, this includes the New Zealand tsunami Experts panel, GNS Science and GeoNet."

People needed to know the natural warning signs of tsunami and take appropriate action, she said.

"If you are at the coast and you feel a strong earthquake that makes it hard to stand up, or a weak rolling earthquake that lasts a minute or more, move immediately to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can."

- NZ Herald