Taupo woman found with meth arrested in Bali: reports

There are reports a Kiwi woman has been arrested in Bali after allegedly being found with meth. Photo / 123rf.com
MFAT has confirmed it is aware of the detention of a New Zealand citizen in Bali.

The Taupo woman flew to Denpasar from Melbourne and was allegedly found with meth, Newshub reported.

MFAT says the New Zealand Embassy, Jakarta, is in contact with the local authorities and providing consular assistance.

The Ministry is providing family with updates and consular advice.

A spokesman says it cannot comment on or interfere in the judicial proceedings of another country, as is the case with all arrests and detentions involving New Zealand citizens overseas.

- Newstalk ZB

