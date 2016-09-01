Dying girl hopes to catch attention of Five Seconds of Summer

By Melissa Nightingale

Friends of a Kaitaia teenager given only a few weeks to live are hoping to gain the attention of Aussie band Five Seconds of Summer with the hashtag ##5SOSNoticeGeorgia.

Georgia Buckingham, 16, bought tickets to see the band in Sydney in October, but was recently told her cancer had returned and she had a few weeks to live.

She was diagnosed late 2014 with acute myeloid leukaemia, went into remission for a year, then had the cancer return. She cannot have high dose chemotherapy treatments as she recently had a bone marrow transplant.

Mother Jo Buckingham said her daughter now had about two weeks left to live, according to doctors.

"We had this trip booked, probably a year ago," she said. "She got her tickets, we had been planning to go there on the 5th of October.

They [the doctors] have just said no, even if she's still alive on that date, she will be extremely ill."

The band is currently touring America, but Georgia's friends are starting the hashtag to get her noticed.

Jo Buckingham said they hoped the band would acknowledge Georgia in some way if they saw the hashtag.

Georgia met the band last year through Make a Wish.

She also loves other bands 21 Pilots and Panic! At The Disco.

Georgia and her family will be travelling to Sydney next week for a holiday before she becomes too sick.

"There's nothing we can do, unfortunately. It's just this cancer, obviously it's just a killer."

- NZ Herald