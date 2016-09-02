Missing New Zealand diver's body found in France

The body of missing Kiwi Rhys Cochrane has been found under the superyacht he was working on off the coast of Cannes in southern France.

The 24-year-old had been taking a break from work when he went swimming but didn't return and a search was launched on Monday night.

On Thursday, the search was officially called off and a Give a Little page was set up to raise money to continue the hunt for his body.

But at 2.30am NZT his employer Hemisphere Crew Solutions posted an update saying his body had been found on the seabed.

"Rhys was a competent and experienced swimmer and diver, growing up in Hahei (NZ), and working in the family-owned dive business. Swimming from the yacht was not an unusual thing for him or the crew to do on a daily basis," the company said.

Hemisphere Crew Solutions thanked people for their support and those who helped with the search.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

More than $26,000 has been raised by 246 donors on the Give a Little page, which was set up by a family friend in Hahei.

Since Cochrane's body has been found, the friend said the money will be made available to his parents who have travelled to France "to cover whatever costs may come up".

"Thank you all for the generous support, it's been phenomenal to see," the page says,

Cochrane made the news in 2012 when he rescued an orca from being tangled in fishing nets.

- NZ Herald