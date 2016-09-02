Major train delays hit Auckland

Auckland Transport says trains are going into Britomart again, but ongoing delays and cancellations can be expected.

Meanwhile the Onehunga line has been suspended and the Eastern line is only operating between Panmure and Manukau.

Earlier this morning KiwiRail issued a closure notice for the tracks between Newmarket and Britomart, on advice from the Ministry for Civil Defence following the quake that shook the North Island this morning.

UPDATE: Britomart has reopened to train services, please expect ongoing delays and cancellations as train services return to schedule. ^NW — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) September 1, 2016

- NZ Herald