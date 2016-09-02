Live: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake shakes North Island

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

• Magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck at 4.37am, around 100km northeast of Te Araroa

• Tsunami warning issued for East coast of the North Island, including Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty

• Coastal regions warned of currents and surges

• Te Waka O Rerekohu Area School, Tolaga Bay Area School and Waikirikiri School in Gisborne are closed

The North Island's East Coast has been shaken by an early morning earthquake.

The quake hit at 4.37am, around 100km northeast of the East Cape settlement of Te Araroa, at a depth of 55km.

The jolt lasted for almost a minute and was felt across much of the North Island.

The quake was followed by several moderate-sized aftershocks, including a M5.6 jolt at 5.01am, and a M4.6 quake at 5.03am.

- NZ Herald