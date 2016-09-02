Much of the North Island was shaken awake this morning with a magnitude 7.1 earthquake felt from Northland to Wellington.

The quake hit at 4.37am, around 100km northeast of the East Cape settlement of Te Araroa, at a depth of 55km.

The jolt lasted for almost a minute and was felt across much of the North Island.

The quake was followed by several moderate-sized aftershocks, including a M5.6 jolt at 5.01am, and a M4.6 quake at 5.03am.

A tsunami warning has been issued for the East coast of the North Island, including Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty and the upper South Island.

Gisborne Mayor Meng Foon posted a video on Facebook of a chandelier shaking during the quake.

WeatherWatch head analyst Philip Duncan said plenty of Aucklanders felt the quake which was unusual.

"Just got woken by an earthquake that shook for about two minutes while my husband and I waited to see if it would get stronger," said Rebekah Green of Glenfield.

"My wife and I were awake at 4:30 today and felt the vibrations. The bed shook a little and the wardrobe doors swung and made some noise," said Sebastian Pham of Pt Chevalier.

East coast residents in the Coromandel and the Hawke's Bay also reported being waken by the shaking.

"It felt like a small child bouncing on my bed.," said Andrew Stevenson, who lives in Tauranga.

"It went on for 30 seconds and woke everyone in the house up. [It was the] worst one I've ever felt, and I was in Canterbury during their big earthquakes in 2012."

People said they had felt shaking and rattling, but so far there were no reports of serious damage to houses or belongings.

One person in Auckland tweeted that if felt like a large truck passing by their house.

Herald readers from all over the North Island got in touch to say they had been woken by the shaking this morning.

"My 6 year old son and I felt an earthquake this morning on the Northshore," said Mieke Scott.

"He woke up saying 'It's shaking, is it an earthquake - then burst out crying. I had to hop into bed with him to console him."

People in the above/ coastal areas should:

1. Stay out of the water (sea, rivers and estuaries, including boating activities)

2. Stay off beaches and shore areas

3. Do not go sightseeing

4. Share this information with family, neighbours and friends

5. Listen to the radio and/or TV for updates

6. Follow instructions of local civil defence authorities

- NZ Herald