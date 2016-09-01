Gruesome discovery in Wattie's baked beans can

By Solbin Kang

A Kiwi family got a shock when they claim they found a dead creature in a can of Wattie's baked beans.

In a short video posted by Korrin Laker, her husband Glenn described how he was about to feed a can of baked beans to his daughter before making the gruesome discovery.

"Omg!!!! This is so disgusting!!!! Glenn found a dead creature in a can of Watties baked beans!!Lucky he didn't open the top and give half the can to the kids!!

"I have just posted video on Watties nz please show your concerns there also! x," Korrin wrote."

A friend commented: "That is so gross and frightening for all sorts of reasons! Thank goodness he found it!"

A Wattie's spokesman said the discovery was mould.

"Occasionally cans can be damaged somewhere in the supply chain as appears to have happened here where you can see a tiny dent on the rim.

"When this happens, a small amount of air can enter allowing mould to grow.

"This happens very occasionally out of the millions of cans of baked beans we produce each year.

"We are always unhappy if something like this occurs, as our dedicated consumers are our top priority. We have asked the consumer to contact us so that we can provide them with some delicious replacement products," he said.

The company took the matter seriously and it was currently being investigated.

- NZ Herald