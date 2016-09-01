Family, friends gather for funeral for young councillor Sarah Higgins

By Kristin Edge - Northern Advocate

As a shroud of mist lifted from the waters of Hokianga Harbour, the bell tolled outside the iconic red and white Catholic Church to begin the farewell service for Sarah Higgins.

About 170 family, friends and colleagues were ushered into the church on Motukaraka Point today to remember the 25-year-old know for her political aspirations, red lipstick and her infectious smile.

Our Lady of Assumption church catholic minister Anthony Rudolph led the 90 minute service that was filled with eulogies celebrating Higgins' life.

Higgins died of a suspected suicide on the weekend and her body was taken home to her parents near Pawarenga, in Northland.

Andy Baker, a local council member in Auckland, said Higgins was adopted by the community of Pukekohe.

He said it was pretty hard not to notice the "towering blonde with glowing ambition".

He said she had mapped out her political aspirations and was in an incredible rush to get there.

She was successfully in getting elected to the Franklin Local Board at her first crack and was determined to make a difference.

"For someone that young to have that desire to work in the community is not that common. The courage of that young girl was just amazing," Baker said.

In a statement from good friend Johnny Aarts (CRT) he recalled Miss Higgins loving being in the farm in her gumboots and riding a motorbike. But equally she wouldn't be with out her false eyelashes and red lipstick.

He recalled her being hardworking and driven.

"She's a real people person and the first to help when you need it."

Her brother Nikolias Munro (CRT) said Higgins was the role model his older brothers never were, which had those gathered laughing.

He learnt many things from her but one lesson I particular.

"She taught me the importance of the people who you surround yourself with."

And for Higgins that included the Prime Minister John Key, during her time as a young Nat.

To finish he touched the casket and said his sister was now in a better place.

Grandfather Gary Higgins remembered times when the boys couldn't keep up with Higgins, as she was "tough and a real worker".

"When she put her mind to something she stuck with it."

At the end of the service her casket was carried out of the church and place din the back of a car.

She will be cremated.

