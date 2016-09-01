'If you don't come forward we might lose you forever': Family of armed fugitive Joshua Kite plea for him to surrender

The partner of armed fugitive Joshua Kite, who has been on the run since allegedly shooting at police and stealing a police car, has issued an impassioned plea for him to give himself up.

Chey Thomassen, the estranged partner of 33-year-old Kite has spoken for the first time, telling the Herald she and his daughter love him and want him to hand himself in.

All front line police in Auckland and Northland have been armed since Kite allegedly fired at officers in Whangarei before stealing an unmarked police car and driving off on Friday morning.

"I love you with all my heart as our daughter does. Show her the right way and that you love her and give yourself up, please, before someone else or you get killed." Chey Thomassen, Kite's estranged partner

The police car was later found abandoned in a residential street, where Kite is alleged to have car-jacked another vehicle before abandoning that in Maungaturoto.

He was later sighted in Kaiwaka, but has been on the run since and police have confirmed one woman has been arrested for helping him.

Thomassen, Kite's estranged partner and mother of one of his four children, said the family were besides themselves with worry.

"Your daughter is crushed trying to be strong for you," she told the Herald, in the hopes Kite would read her plea and hand himself in.

"Every night she is wondering if you are eating and sleeping, if you are warm, if you love and miss her - but most of all if you are alive.

"Please, please don't do this to us again - please show us you love us and care."

Thomassen said Kite was her "first love" and father to her first child. He also has three sons to another woman.

"He is the best dad a kid could ask for, this person who you see on the news is not him. I honestly can't believe it."

Kite has a history of criminal offences including convictions for three major armed robberies in Auckland in 2007.

His latest escapade made Thomassen and his family feel like they were reliving his criminal past, she said.

"I did my own prison sentence out here, and now I'm doing it again - but this time our kids are old enough to understand what's going on."

She wanted Kite to read this so she could tell him:

"Your mum, dad and brothers don't need anymore pain. We lost you for 10 years and if you don't come forward we might lose you forever.

"I love you with all my heart as our daughter does, you're her idol and you know that. Show her the right way and that you love her and give yourself up, please, before someone else or you get killed.

"You can still be a dad and a loving partner now, I will be here for you no matter what. I don't hate you or am mad, I'm sad that you felt you couldn't come to me before it got this far.

"I'm begging you in tears, please, I love you Joshua even after what has happened. So do your kids, teach them what's right."

- NZ Herald