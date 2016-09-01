Hamilton teen in hospital after crashing stolen car

A 14-year-old girl is in hospital after crashing a stolen car into a lamp post in Hamilton's CBD.

The girl was spotted by police driving the stolen vehicle shortly after 9pm last night and a brief pursuit followed before being abandoned due to the nature of her driving, said Senior Sergeant Andrew Mortimore.

"After the pursuit was abandoned staff found the car crashed into a lightpole on Victoria St."

The girl, who had been reported missing earlier that day, was found in the driver's seat with moderate injuries.

She was taken to Waikato Hospital where she remained this morning.

Police had prepared a file for Youth Court, Mortimore said, but the girl's appearance date would depend on when she was discharged from hospital.

