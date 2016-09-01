9:33am Thu 1 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Hamilton teen in hospital after crashing stolen car

A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a stolen car into a traffic light at the intersection of Hood and Victoria Sts on Wednesday night. Photo / Belinda Feek
A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a stolen car into a traffic light at the intersection of Hood and Victoria Sts on Wednesday night. Photo / Belinda Feek

A 14-year-old girl is in hospital after crashing a stolen car into a lamp post in Hamilton's CBD.

The girl was spotted by police driving the stolen vehicle shortly after 9pm last night and a brief pursuit followed before being abandoned due to the nature of her driving, said Senior Sergeant Andrew Mortimore.

"After the pursuit was abandoned staff found the car crashed into a lightpole on Victoria St."

The girl, who had been reported missing earlier that day, was found in the driver's seat with moderate injuries.

She was taken to Waikato Hospital where she remained this morning.

Police had prepared a file for Youth Court, Mortimore said, but the girl's appearance date would depend on when she was discharged from hospital.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 01 Sep 2016 10:19:33 Processing Time: 21ms