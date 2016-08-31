One dead in car crash north of Waipukurau

By - Hawkes Bay Today

One person has died after two cars collided about 1km north of Waipukurau.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 9.40pm where a white car and a blue car had crashed on State Highway 2 near Lindsay Rd.

A resident said it sounded like "two houses colliding".

St John ambulance service, the fire service and police all attended the scene.

Diversions were put in place with an expectation for them to remain for some time.





The resident said conditions were good with clear skies and dry roads.

The driver of one car has died while two adults and two children in the other car received minor injuries.

Police urge motorists to avoid the area.