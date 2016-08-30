Sister of domestic violence victim: 'He would beat my brother severely'

By Ashleigh Collis

Levin woman Katrina Henry grew up listening to her half-brother being beaten by her father while she lived in guilt, fear and helplessness.

Now she has become a champion for the It's Not OK campaign and hopes her story will help those suffering from domestic violence to seek help.

Katrina's father had a gambling and alcohol addiction problem and would vent his frustrations through violence.

"He would beat my brother severely at every opportunity. I would go to my room, lock the door and cry. My parents response to me crying was just be grateful it's not you."

For eight years Katrina sat helplessly in her room listening to the screams of her older brother, struggling to make sense of why it was always him and not her receiving the beatings.

She said the guilt she felt was a heavy burden for such a young child.

"I wasn't able to understand why it was happening to him but not me."

In an effort to even the scales her brother would throw stones at Katrina but it would only make her dad beat him harder.

"It was like a never-ending cycle of abuse. My brother hated me. I never understood why but I understand now. I would hate me too if I was him."

When Katrina was eight, the beatings got so bad that her brother, then 16, was taken away by Child Youth and Family and put into a foster home.

Continued below.

Related Content Cartoon: Country crying out for Nick Smith Viral New Zealand Police campaign wins social media award Sideswipe: August 18: Park your dog here

"I never saw him again. The violence stopped after that but my mum hated me. She resented me because dad never touched me but her son was taken away."

Katrina said she still doesn't quite understand how her parents let it happen.

"How could they do what they did to their own children? How do they live with themselves? People say my parents did the best they could at the time. I kind of get that, but you just don't treat children like that."

She said that her father gave her a warped view of how men should treat women and children.

At the age of 13 Katrina's father left and her mother got a new partner who was also an alcoholic, with gambling and drug addictions.

"He came home drunk one night while my mum was at work, he held a knife to my throat and threatened to rape me but he was too drunk to follow through. I called the police and when my mum got home from work her response was 'you're ok' and she went to the police station with him. I was left at home. She didn't care about the effect it had on me."

Katrina's life was at threat of repeating the cycle when she met her first partner.

"I ended up in a relationship with someone who was manipulative. He got drunk and threw me into a fence that left a scar on my forehead. Years later my three-year-old asked me where I got the scar on my head and why it hadn't healed. Having to have a conversation with your three-year-old about domestic violence is hard. How do you explain it to a three-year-old?"

Katrina said she eventually realised her worth.

"I wanted more than what my parents had and what they gave me."

Katrina later met and married her husband Nick, breaking the cycle.

"My husband may look like a tough guy but he is a devoted husband and parent to our two children, Evan 3, and Gemma, six months."

Determined to help others break the cycle, Katrina said her role as an It's Not OK champion is just the beginning.

"At no point did anyone ask if I was ok, or if anything was going on at home. I'm not going to sit by and do nothing about the domestic violence that is happening in our community."

She hoped her work with the campaign would help to change lives.

"Those of you who have grown up around violence, you can be the one to break the cycle. Stand up and say it's not OK. Your children deserve that."

If you're in danger NOW:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you

• Run outside and head for where there are other people

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you

• Take the children with you

• Don't stop to get anything else

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisisline operates 24/7 - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisisline 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.

- Horowhenua Chronicle