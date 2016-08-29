Traffic island 'hazard' angers Lower Hutt residents

A traffic island prematurely placed in the middle of a busy Lower Hutt road is drawing the ire of local motorists who say the feature is a hazard.

The island was part of a development in Parkway, Wainuiomata, but contractors have come under fire for putting it in before starting the rest of the project.

The island was forcing motorists to swerve out of their lane and into a cycle lane to avoid it, angry residents said.

"What can be done about removing this hazard from Parkway extension," one person posted in a local Facebook group on Sunday afternoon.

"The whole island is plonked in the middle of the lane, forcing drivers to drive in the cycle lane - which is illegal.

"In the minute or so I was stopped there, I saw several cars almost run over the island in an effort to avoid driving in the cycle lane."

Others agreed the island was dangerous, and comments from a Wainuiomata councillor confirmed the installation had been a bit of a mistake.

"All work is being undertaken by the developer. They submitted a roading plan to council which was approved," wrote councillor Campbell Barry.

"However, they have since been given a grilling for putting the island in first before any of the other stuff was completed. To put it simply, they made a stuff up."

Barry said his team at the council had been in contact with the developers, instructing them to post better signage and more actively monitor the safety of the site.

"They have also been instructed to complete the rest of the work as soon as possible."

He posted a planning picture of the site to give context to motorists confused as to why the island was there at all.

"Once it is all completed, as you can see in the picture, it will make sense."

