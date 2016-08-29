Woman in court after allegedly drink driving with son on her lap

A 34-year-old Ngaruawahia woman who allegedly drove drunk while her son was sitting on her lap has appeared in Huntly District Court this morning.

Tahi Mary Mahu faced four charges including neglect of a child.

The charge related to her driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a child who was in her care sitting unrestrained on her lap. The maximum penalty for the charge is 10 years imprisonment.

Mahu is also charged with driving in a dangerous manner, driving without an appropriate drivers licence and with a breath alcohol reading three times over the legal limit.

The charges relate to an incident where she was stopped by police on Great South Rd in Ngaruawahia on August 7 2016.

Community magistrate Ngaire Mascelle remanded the labourer on bail without plea until October 20.

The conditions of bail were that she was not to drive a motor vehicle, consume alcohol or enter a licensed premises.

- NZ Herald