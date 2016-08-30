Police carry weapons as search for gunman continues

By Kristin Edge - Northern Advocate

Two Whangarei police officers are back on the beat after allegedly being fired at by a man who is considered dangerous and who remains on the run.

In accordance with police policy, frontline officers in Northland and greater Auckland are carrying firearms as a precaution while the manhunt continues.

Police were still searching for Joshua Kite, 33, who has been evading authorities since he allegedly fired a shot at officers after a pursuit last Friday.

Police tried to stop Kite, who was driving on Bank St in central Whangarei, about 12.43am.

He fled and after a short pursuit crashed on Kamo Rd, outside Newberry's Funeral Home. It was then the shot was fired at the two officers, who ducked for cover.

Police said their unmarked patrol vehicle was stolen by Kite, who then drove south and stopped two people in another vehicle near Raumanga Valley Rd and ordered them to get out before driving off in their car. It is alleged he then ditched that car in Maungaturoto and was later sighted in Kaiwaka.

Maungaturoto went into lock-down on Friday and cordons were put in place after the vehicle was found abandoned on Bickerstaffe Rd. The cordons were later removed after Kite was spotted in Kaiwaka.

On Sunday night, police swooped on a house north of Kaiwaka with a search warrant but did not find any sign of Kite.

Detective Inspector Kevin Burke of the Northland police said they were throwing everything at trying to locate Kite, who was being treated as armed and dangerous.

"We do know Mr Kite has extensive links across the North Island and we believe he may be trying to use those contacts to help him evade police," Mr Burke said. "At this stage we are continuing to focus on the Northland and greater Auckland areas, and want to advise anyone who may be helping Mr Kite that assisting someone to evade police is a crime in itself."

He confirmed the two officers who were shot at were back at work and had been receiving support from colleagues.

"As per our policy, frontline officers in Northland and greater Auckland are carrying firearms as a safety precaution while the investigation is ongoing," Mr Burke said.

While police were advising people in Northland to go about their business as usual, they want anyone who saw someone behaving suspiciously or fitting Kite's description to contact them on 111 immediately.

Kite's criminal history includes convictions for three major armed robberies in Auckland in 2007. He has also escaped custody after convincing court staff he was another person, and was wanted last month for allegedly possessing methamphetamine for supply.

It is the second manhunt in two days in Northland and follows the search by armed police for Mark Andrew Fletcher, who fled into bush and farmland in Whakapara on Thursday. He also remained on the run last night.