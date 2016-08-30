China's Shaolin Warriors Showing mind-power

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The mind power of China's Shaolin Warriors is impressive, as Auckland school students found out yesterday.

Christina Sieberhagen, 12, tried to remove a small bowl that was held only by the stomach of a warrior, at Ponsonby Intermediate School yesterday. But she couldn't do it - the warrior was simply too strong.

The Shaolin performers train in martial arts for several hours each day and practise focused Buddhist meditation to help them endure discomfort and pain.

In their show, their feats include balancing on metal spears and smashing marble slabs with their heads.

The Shaolin Warriors Kung-fu show is in Wellington from tomorrow until Sunday and Auckland from September 7-11.

- NZ Herald