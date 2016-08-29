9:59pm Mon 29 August
John Key meets ballers but dwarfed by Steven Adams

By Amelia Wade

Prime Minister John Key and NBA star Steven Adams hongi. Photo / Facebook

Despite the camouflage, the height difference was hard to miss when Steven Adams met John Key.

Standing at 2.13m tall, the NBA star and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates towered over the Prime Minister at a meeting this afternoon.

In pictures posted on Facebook, Key holds up one of the basketballer's singlets with autographs from the Kiwi and his teammates Nick Collison and Andre Roberson.

Oklahoma City Thunder players Nick Collison, Steven Adams and Andre Roberson pose with John Key. Photo / Facebook.

In other shots, the pair hongi and Adams tips his camouflage cap to the camera.

Adams, 23, is back in New Zealand during the NBA off-season to conduct camps with Kiwi kids around the country to show them that basketball can provide both purpose and a pathway.

NBA star Steven Adams poses during a meeting with the Prime Minister. Photo / Facebook.

- NZ Herald

