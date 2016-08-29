Mass brawl: 30 students throw chairs inside KFC

About 30 brawling school students burst into a KFC and threw chairs at each other with some receiving injuries bad enough to draw blood.

There was a number of calls to police shortly after 5pm today when a large group of students started fighting inside the Mangere East KFC on Massey Rd.

A KFC employee, who did not wish to be named, said about 30 students from what she believed to be Southern Cross Campus and De La Salle College burst into the restaurant.

"It was a really big fight between school students, they came down to our store and started punching a guy. They just started smashing him.

"They just came in, they picked up chairs and everything."

She said the students were boys and girls, and looked to be under-16. Some appeared to be injured, and were bleeding and covering their faces with their hands, she said.

A large police presence quickly swarmed the area, she said.

Some students were taken away in police cars.

"The police are taking statements from all of the people around here."

A police spokeswoman said multiple calls were made to police about students fighting. More details would be provided later, she said.

- NZ Herald