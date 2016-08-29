Dawson Reihana tells court how Mongrel Mob bashed him for 16 hours

A man who alleges he was the victim of a 16-hour Mongrel Mob bashing has had his interview with police, recorded just hours after the attack, played in court.

Seven men associated with the Mongrel Mob are currently on trial in the High Court at Christchurch.

A DVD interview, which was played to the jury, showed a battered Dawson Reihana in a hospital bed.

The 35-year-old claimed he was attacked for hours on end with hammers and knuckle dusters at two Christchurch properties while he was bound with Sellotape.

He says he was hit so badly he couldn't open his eye lids.

Reihana says he managed to escape after the person keeping watch fell asleep, so he chewed himself free and called 111.

The trial, before Justice Cameron Mander, continues.

- Newstalk ZB

- NZ Herald