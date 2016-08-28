Key to a good car wash? Make the Prime Minister do it

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

No one can escape Sunday chores, such as cleaning the car - unless perhaps you're the Prime Minister's son.

But that's only because your dad does it for you.

In a video posted on SnapChat and subsequently Facebook, Max Key comes out through the garage of the family's Parnell mansion to show his dad, John, dressed in gumboots and a polo shirt washing the family's cars.

"Working hard to get my vote, are ya?," he quips.

His Prime Minister father responds: "There's an election coming up."

Key jnr then dances around, bending down and drying off the newly clean cars to the song Car Wash by Christina Aguilera then A$AP Mob's Yamborghini High.

After the chore's done, the effort is rewarded with a celebratory high five between the pair.

- NZ Herald