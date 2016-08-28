Sun warms Auckland but many still without hot water after storm damages Vector's power lines

By Martin Johnston

The sun has warmed many areas and the storm is over, but around 130 Auckland properties remain without hot water today after Friday's overnight gales thrashed Vector's electricity network.

"Earlier today we had 300 [without hot water]," said a spokeswoman for the lines company, adding that repairs were being done as quickly as possible.

The company hopes to have fixed the hot-water-switching system serving all of the remaining 130 affected customers - mostly on the North Shore - today although some may have to wait until tomorrow.

The spokeswoman said some people may still be without any power because of damage to lines from the street to a property, which are the responsibility of the property owner. She urged people in this situation to contact Vector.

As the storm tore through on Friday night and early Saturday morning, with gusts that exceeded 100km/h in exposed places, trees were blown over and power lines felled, cutting the electricity to thousands of homes and closing roads.

Beach Haven resident Kay Barnes said this afternoon her hot water had been off since the storm and it was not good enough that it was taking so long to repair the system.

"I would think in this day and age it wouldn't be so Third World."

Many people, meanwhile, had the opportunity to get outside and make some vitamin D in their skin today as the sun shone on much of the country and temperatures crept up to the mid-teens. The West Coast was the exception.

But from tomorrow it's back to rain and showers for much of the upper North Island as a low swings through headed southeast. And many mountain areas will get snow at times this week, showing that winter has plenty of bite left yet, despite September 1 - this Thursday - being widely considered the first day of spring.

The MetService is predicting a ridge of high pressure will spread over the country on Tuesday and Wednesday and this could bring blue skies to the North Island skifields.

But the ridge makes way for a cold front to sweep over the South Island late on Thursday and on Friday.

The forecast:

Auckland

Tomorrow

Cloudy with morning rain.15C

Tuesday

Showers easing in the morning. 16C

Hamilton

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. 16C

Tuesday

Becoming fine in the morning. 16C

Wellington

Tomorrow

Fine with high cloud.15C

Tuesday

Cloudy periods with the chance of a morning shower.13C

Christchurch

Tomorrow

Mostly fine. Drizzle develops in the evening.18C

Tuesday

Cloudy periods with patchy morning drizzle.14C

Dunedin

Tomorrow

A few showers developing late morning.14C

Tuesday

Cloudy periods with the odd shower. 12C

- NZ Herald