Man critical after falling from bar roof

A man has fallen off the roof of a Palmerston North bar after being denied entry.

The Herald understands the man, who was in his early 20s, had been denied entry earlier in the night from the Daily sports bar on Main St at about 12.50am today.

He had then been climbing around the side of the building to find another way to get in when he slipped, a source said.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed the man fell from the roof.

The man was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition, but has since been transferred to Wellington Hospital.

