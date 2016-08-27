Northland gunman on the run named as Joshua Mason Kite

An "armed and dangerous" man being hunted by police has a criminal history, escaping custody in 2007 and charged with a methamphetamine offence earlier this year.

Joshua Mason Kite, 33, allegedly sparked a large-scale manhunt involving the Armed Offenders Squad, dog handlers and officers from four police districts after shooting at police in Northland yesterday.

Kite allegedly opened fire on two unarmed officers following a pursuit in Whangarei around 12.43am. He is then alleged to have taken off in an unmarked police car and then stolen another car which he dumped in Maungaturoto.

The town was in lock-down and cordons were put in place after the vehicle was found abandoned on Bickerstaffe Rd. The cordons were later removed after he was spotted in Kaiwaka.

Yesterday afternoon police said they had widened the search area and were now looking for him in the greater Auckland area.

Police sayhe has links to Wellington as well as Northland and Auckland.

Kite has a chequered history and was in 2007 sought by police after escaping from Manukau District Court, where he was to face charges of aggravated robbery involving a firearm and possession of a firearm.

In a press release in July this year, police said they were looking for Kite for offences including possession of methamphetamine for supply. Police said at the time he could have made his way as far south as Christchurch and he should not be approached.

It is the second manhunt in the space of two days in the Northland region and comes after armed police searched for Mark Andrew Fletcher who fled into rural bush and farmland in Whakapara on Thursday.

Four daycare centres and preschools in Kaiwaka closed yesterday. While all primary schools opened, a number of parents in Maungaturoto kept their children home fearing for their safety.

Kite is described as Maori, approximately 180cm tall and of medium-solid build.

Any sightings of him should be immediately reported to police by calling 111.

