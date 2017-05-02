Hit and run killer's sentencing delayed

By Peter Jackson

The sentencing of a 20-year-old driver convicted of killing 54-year-old Edward Waenga as he was sitting on a bench on Kaitaia's main street has been adjourned until July.

Bayley Te Kohu Karena Goodhue, of Kaitaia, was to have been sentenced in the Kaitaia District Court on Tuesday on convictions of driving with excess alcohol causing the death on January 12 of Mr Waenga, failing to ascertain injury or death and driving while disqualified, but counsel Doug Blaikie told the court that problems with the "mechanics" of a restorative justice meeting had prevented it from taking place.

His client and Mr Waenga's whanau were anxious to meet, he said, suggesting that they could do so before or after sentencing.

Judge NJ Sainsbury believed it should be before sentencing, saying Mr Waenga's whanau wanted to take part in the process.

"The victims are entitled to that opportunity. That is the priority as far as I'm concerned," he said, adding that restorative justice was an important process if people were willing to participate in it.

Goodhue was further remanded in custody, to appear again for sentence on July 28, after August 30 was initially suggested.

"That would be a long time for the sword of Damocles to be hanging over this young offender," Mr Blaikie said.

Mr Waenga died when he was struck from behind by the vehicle driven by Goodhue, shortly after 1am on January 12, seconds after he had sat down on a bench on the footpath outside the Central Dairy.

The vehicle, which appeared to have clipped a traffic island before veering to the left and mounting the footpath, snapped off a large tree at ground level, coming to a halt outside the Post Office entrance.

Goodhue left the scene but returned a short time later, after emergency services had arrived.

Efforts to revive Mr Waenga were unsuccessful, Detective Sergeant Rhys Johnston saying at the time that he doubted his injuries had been survivable.

Goodhue later recorded an alcohol level of 936 micrograms per litre of breath, almost four times the legal limit.

- Northern Advocate