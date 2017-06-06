CCTV images show Michael McGrath shopping days before he disappeared

New CCTV images have been released in the search for missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath.

The 49-year-old builder was last seen at his home on Checketts Ave in Halswell on May 21. McGrath, who lives alone, was reported missing two days later.

Family say his disappearance is out of character and police have serious concerns for his wellbeing.

His brother Simon has appealed to the public for help in the search, saying his thoughts would be with Michael "for as long as I live".

Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney said the latest pictures were from CCTV footage taken at Halswell New World on May 19 at 12.38pm.

The pictures show McGrath entering the shop wearing a red tshirt with a long-sleeved black undershirt and blue jeans.

He appears to have used the self-checkout tills, and left with two bags of groceries.

Police believe McGrath may have been wearing similar clothing - although possibly not a red t-shirt - when he disappeared.

"We would like to hear from anyone who would have been visiting the supermarket during lunchtime on Friday 19 May," said Sweeney, who is heading up the Operation Renovation investigation into McGrath's disappearance.

Further information about the clothing McGrath was wearing is also described in leaflets distributed yesterday by police.

Anyone who saw McGrath at any time should contact Christchurch Central Police Station on 03 363 7400, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, he said.

"Detectives appreciate the support from media in raising public awareness of this missing persons case.

"However, while the investigation is ongoing, Police are unable to go into specifics about areas being searched, the resources allocated to the inquiry, or when and where property belonging to Mr McGrath has been recovered."

"Persons of interest" and witnesses are being interviewed but the police will not release details, he said.

