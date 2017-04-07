North Shore man's disappearance sparks police concern, bank account and phone untouched

Police fear for the safety of a 26-year-old North Shore man who was been missing for three days.

Stephen Kapeli was wearing shorts and a T-shirt when he was last seen in Takapuna on Wednesday. He is 179cm tall and is of medium to solid build.

Detective Sergeant Steve Brewer said Kapeli's disappearance was out of character.

"He hasn't used his bank account or cellphone and hasn't been in contact with family which is unusual."

Police want to speak to anyone who may have seen Kapeli in the past three days.

"He has an affinity to the water and is known to spend hours at or near North Shore beaches or Lake Pupuke," Brewer said.

Anyone who may have seen Kapeli or has information on his whereabouts can call North Shore CIB on 09 4775 261.

- NZ Herald