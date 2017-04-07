11:19am Sat 8 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

North Shore man's disappearance sparks police concern, bank account and phone untouched

Stephen Kapeli, 26, was last seen in Takapuna on Wednesday. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt. Photo / NZ Police
Stephen Kapeli, 26, was last seen in Takapuna on Wednesday. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt. Photo / NZ Police

Police fear for the safety of a 26-year-old North Shore man who was been missing for three days.

Stephen Kapeli was wearing shorts and a T-shirt when he was last seen in Takapuna on Wednesday. He is 179cm tall and is of medium to solid build.

Detective Sergeant Steve Brewer said Kapeli's disappearance was out of character.

"He hasn't used his bank account or cellphone and hasn't been in contact with family which is unusual."

Police want to speak to anyone who may have seen Kapeli in the past three days.

"He has an affinity to the water and is known to spend hours at or near North Shore beaches or Lake Pupuke," Brewer said.

Anyone who may have seen Kapeli or has information on his whereabouts can call North Shore CIB on 09 4775 261.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 08 Apr 2017 11:19:31 Processing Time: 16ms