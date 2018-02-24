Emily Ratajkowski is a married woman - just two months after splitting from her ex-boyfriend.

The 26-year-old revealed the shock news on Instagram on Friday, with a series of posts saying: "So. I have a surprise. I got married today."

The model posed up with her new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard for the images. It had not been widely known that the two were dating.

The two wed at the New York City Hall on Friday, where the pictures were taken, according to the Daily Mail.

The bride wore a $200 mustard-yellow Zara trouser suit, along with a black hat with a veil, while her new husband wore a light blue suit and sunglasses.

The images also included Instagram personality The Fat Jew - who showed his support for Planned Parenthood in branded joggers. Emily is a vocal supporter of the non-profit.

Also in attendance was Bear-McClard's friend and co-director on Good Time, Josh Safdie, and a pet dog, cradled by Emily in her arms.

The wedding will come as a surprise to fans, as it only emerged last month that the model was no longer living with her ex-boyfriend Jeff Magid, although their break-up is thought to date back several weeks prior.

Jeff and Emily were last photographed together in November, 2017.

Emily was first seen with then unidentified Bear-McClard at a basketball game in December, before pictures of them kissing surfaced on Valentine's Day, confirming the end of her romance with Magid.

Bear-McClard is an actor and producer. He worked as a producer on the 2017 film Good Time, starring Robert Pattinson.

Meanwhile, Gone Girl star Emily has been keeping busy in recent weeks, promoting her new swimwear line.

The beauty, who found fame in Robin Thicke's infamous Blurred Lines video, has a number of high-profile projects coming up, including a crime film titled Lying and Stealing; a comedy called I Feel Pretty, with Amy Schumer and Michelle Williams; and a thriller titled Welcome Home, with Aaron Paul.

Inside the wedding (and who actually is Sebastian Bear-McClard?)

Emily Ratajkowski pulled off her most shocking photo shoot yet when she posted pictures from inside the Manhattan Clerk's Office and announced that she was a married woman.

This comes just 10 days after she was spotted with her new beau, actor and film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, grabbing dinner in Los Angeles.

The pair have been together since at least December, when they were spotted together at two New York Knicks games in the wake of Ratajkowski's split from Jeff Magid.

Ratajowski, 26, had more surprises in store as well, selecting a $200 mustard Zara pantsuit for her trip to City Hall, where she and her now-husband were joined by guests including The Fat Jew and director Josh Safdie.

Not present was Bear-McClard's good friend Robert Pattinson, who starred in the film that the groom produced alongside Safdie and his brother Benny, Good Time.

The group spent the morning at City Hall before dining at Emilio's Ballato, a popular Italian restaurant in Manhattan's Soho neighbourhood.

Ratajowski and her friends all wore pantsuits, one night after they celebrated her final evening as a single woman with drinks and face masks at the Bowery Hotel.

She has only been dating Bear-McClard since December, having last been seen with former boyfriend Magid in November.

The two clearly hit it off quick, as the model and actress' rep later confirmed the nuptials.

Bear-McClard produced the Safdie brothers last two films, Good Time and Heaven Only Knows, while also briefly appearing as a cop who arrests Pattinson in Good Time.

He is also a partner in their production company Elara Pictures.

The group is currently at work on their new film, Uncut Gems, which stars Jonah Hill.

Little is known about the movie including when it will begin filming or who else is starring in the picture.

Bear-McClard's parents are both artists, as is he, with one of his installations described in a 2008 piece that appeared in the New York Sun.

He and two other artists "injected three colours of nontoxic dye into a natural waterfall and filmed the coloured water as it fell and mixed in the pool at the bottom," filming and photographing it, calling the piece "Waterfall."

In 2017, he was named one of ten producers to watch by Variety.