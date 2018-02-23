Heading out or staying in, here are all our favourite food bites for the weekend.

The sun is mostly set to stick around this weekend so why not head outdoors and lap it up at the Heineken Urban Polo? Or, if that's not your scene, get your meat sweats on at Auckland's annual Meatstock festival. And if you're planning on spending the weekend at home, don't revert to cooking inside on the stove just yet! Annabel Langbein has shared some easy-to-make kebab recipes, delicious when done on the barbecue.

DINING IN

• A fresh apricot and custard cake

Fresh apricot and custard cake. Photo / Bite magazine

This week Bite is making the most of one of summer's best stonefruits: apricots. This recipe makes for a wonderful Sunday afternoon tea or dessert cake. You don't even need to make your own custard - a thick store-bought one will do the trick.

See Kathy Paterson's recipe over on bite.co.nz.

• Make the most of the barbie before summer ends

Annabel Langbein has shared some delicious kebab recipes this week. Photos / Annabel Langbein Media

Annabel Langbein has shared three recipes for kebabs that are simple to whip up and pop on the BBQ. They're a must-try before summer ends.

The recipes are so simple to follow they'd be great on a busy weeknight and the flavours, veges, and meats can be easily swapped out to suit your tastes.

See her recipes from Canvas magazine here.

DINING OUT

• Brunch at Urban Verge, Royal Oak

Salmon bagel at Urban Verge. Photo / Doug Sherring

If you're planning a stroll in Cornwall Park this weekend, make sure to stop in at Urban Verge for brunch. Canvas writer Greg Bruce says the cafe has been there for years but with new owners, a makeover and new name it's worth checking out.

If you're keen on breakfast classics a la bacon and eggs or a smoked salmon bagel, this cafe is sure to hit the spot.

Canvas rating: 3.5/5

Where: 653 Manukau Rd, Royal Oak

HEALTH NEWS

• Ex-Bachelorette's 'fruity' new venture for fresh veg

We compared plastic, paper and Eco Saint bags. Photos / Getty and Supplied

It's a tough climate for fruit and veggies: the current wave of humidity is making it particularly hard to keep anything fresh for very long.

But do you really know the best method for storing your produce?

Read the full story here.

FOODIE EVENTS

• Heineken Urban Polo

Heineken Urban Polo is at Ellerslie this weekend.

It's set to be a scorcher this weekend, so get your best polo outfit on and head along to The Heineken Urban Polo. Setting up this year at Ellerslie Racecourse, it's a day of great fashion, polo action, music and, of course, food and drink.

Being careful not to spill anything on your fancy get up, you'll find Double Dutch Fries, Häagen-Dazs ice cream, mexican delights from Tommy Taco, Donut Express and wood fired pizzas all on offer.

Plus you'll have the chance to sample the new Heineken 0.0 - zero alcohol beer - perfect for those designated sober drivers after the day's festivities.

Final release tickets are available online now.

When & where: February 24, Ellerslie Racecourse. Gates open at 2pm.

• Volvo Ocean Race pop-up bars

Cinema Peroni at the Auckland Viaduct Harbour.

Thirsty guests looking to get amongst the action of the Volvo Ocean Race Auckland Stopover will be spoiled for choice with the bars popping up in the race village.

Official beer partner, Peroni, has a 360-degree bar with stunning views of the harbour - and of course their ice cold brews which you'd be wise to pair with the selection of Italian cuisine also on offer.

Or, if you're more of a wine-o, pop next door to Stoneleigh's vine-covered bar and courtyard. The Marlborough winery's bar will showcase a selection of wines alongside delectable platters featuring artisan breads, cheeses and meats. For something to fill the tum, try Stoneleigh's wine and food pairings curated by chief winemaker Jamie Marfell.

When & where: Exclusive opening night February 23. The House of Peroni will be open daily from 12 to 10pm from February 24th to March 18th at the Viaduct Harbour.

• Meatstock Auckland

Five time world BBQ champion Tuffy Stone gives his tips on how to cook the perfect BBQ brisket.

Meat lovers, get ready to get your meat sweats on at Auckland's Meatstock: an annual meat and music festival. The two-day show features vendors such as Morepork BBQ, Wild Oven, Black Stag Deli and Dixie Barbecue - to name a few.

Tickets are $35 online – with only Sunday tickets left, so get in quick!

When and where: February 24 – 25 at ASB Showgrounds, 217 Green Lane West, Greenlane. Doors open at 11am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.