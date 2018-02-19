She may not have been brought up in quite the same spotlight as Princes William and Harry, but this young royal may soon have just as much attention.

Meet Lady Amelia Windsor: Her star is quickly rising as one of the hottest up-and-coming names in fashion.

Lady Amelia, who is 36th in line to the British throne, was hailed "the most beautiful member of the royal family" by Tatler magazine and continues to find success with a modelling career and fashion industry endeavours.

The 22-year-old royal, admits her move into modelling was "quite random" but that it has introduced her to a career that she hopes to pursue full-time in the future, reports the Daily Mail.

All the signs of success are there: Lady Amelia has walked for Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a film for footwear designer Penelope Chilvers since signing to Storm Model Management, the British agency that discovered Kate Moss, in 2017.

But in an interview with W magazine, Amelia explained that ultimately she sees herself embracing a more behind-the-scenes role, likely in digital media.

Lady Amelia Windsor walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

She pointed to the career of Grace Coddington, Vogue's creative-director-at-large, as inspiration for the path she hopes to take.

The daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, and granddaughter of Edward the Duke of Kent, who is a first cousin of the Queen, Amelia is a distant cousin of Prince William, 35, and Prince Harry, 33.

Seen last week at the Bottega Veneta show at New York Fashion Week, Amelia is currently majoring in French and Italian at The University of Edinburgh, a move that's said to be part of her strategy to one day work in fashion.

Lady Amelia Windsor attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

She told W: "I originally went to Edinburgh for Latin, which I love and the literature is incredible, but then I suddenly realised that languages are so crucial for working in the fashion industry and it is wonderful when you can communicate with everyone."

Modelling, she said, began for her "quite randomly, really", but now she "really" enjoys it.

"It was never really something I thought I'd go into.

"I don't take myself too seriously and just have fun with it."

Channeling inner chessboard @bottegaveneta ♣️♥️♠️♦️ A post shared by Mel Windsor (@amelwindsor) on Feb 10, 2018 at 9:11am PST

"It's a great opportunity to meet incredible, epic photographers and stylists and get to wear beautiful clothes that you'd never get to wear ever again. You feel super lucky."

Amelia revealed she was inspired by Grace Coddington, Vogue's creative-director-at-large, to work in the fashion industry.

"I would love to work in content and digital media. I think that is a lot of the future of fashion right now, and it is very crucial," she added.

Double Rainbow 🌈 🌈 A post shared by Mel Windsor (@amelwindsor) on Dec 10, 2017 at 6:09am PST

"Imagery and themes and editorial; just to look at the collection and think, 'How are we going to broadcast this to the public?"'

This semester, the royal is studying in Rome and working as an intern at Bulgari. Working at a jewellery company, she said, has been "a whole other universe".

Her time in Rome follows a semester in Paris, during which Amelia interned for Azzedine Alaia. She was working for the company at the time of Alaia's sudden death.

As for her own sense of style, Amelia said it "changes every day" and tends to be "a bit more punk" when she's in London.

"There is such a fun freedom that everyone has to express themselves," she added. "You don't have to have a specific style. It can enhance how you want to feel on a specific day. There is nothing better."