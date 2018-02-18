A father has shared the heartwarming messages his young daughter had been sending to her grandfather more than five years after he passed away.

Radio presenter James O'Brien said he was scrolling through his young daughter's phone when he discovered the text messages, bringing a tear to his eye.

The texts from his daughter ask how heaven is and explain to the late grandfather what the young girl has been doing with her short life so far.

"I love you granddad," she says in one text.

"Have a great time in heaven I hope you meet Jesus.

She goes on: "I hope you had an amazing life I absolutely love you and my life could not of been this amazing without you!"

O'Brien took to Twitter to share the adorable messages with the world.

My youngest has had my old phone for a couple of years. Just for games, which I download for her before disconnecting the internet. Still has my old contacts though & it turns out she’s been messaging my dad, who died 5 years ago. I may have something in my eye. pic.twitter.com/RZ5ZTgGbnk — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 17, 2018

He wrote: "My youngest has had my old phone for a couple of years. Just for games, which I download for her before disconnecting the internet.

"Still has my old contacts though & it turns out she's been messaging my dad, who died 5 years ago.

"I may have something in my eye."

Months later, his daughter sent another message to her granddad saying that she is nearly 10 and that her sister Elizabeth is 12.

His photo has been liked more than 124,000 times in less than 24 hours.