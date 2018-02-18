"The swing chair hanging from the roof was a perfect height, and an invitation for us.

"Bathed in sunlight, I lifted Jess into the seat and gently massaged away the journey, caressing her, making sure I matched the swinging motion of the suspended chair. She hung there happily in my arms."

No, this isn't a scene from the latest 50 Shades movie. This is an excerpt from a new hotel guide — with a twist.

Australian couple Jessica D'Argent, 23, and Justin Engelke, 26, both from NSW, got lucky in a competition designed to, well, share the stories of those getting lucky in hotel rooms, reported news.com.au.

The couple, who have been together for six years, jumped at the chance to become ambassadors for condom brand Skyn, heading off to hotels at various locations around the country and reporting back on their experiences. And from the sounds of their diary entry above, it sounds like they had quite a great time during their stay at the Atlantic hotel in Byron Bay.

The competition also ran in selected countries around the world, from the United States to Poland, Italy and France, and the results were published in the Skyn Intimacy Guide.

The couple wrote about their experiences for Skyn's Intimacy Guide.

According to the company: "From balconies to bathtubs, sofas to hallways, Skyn's Intimacy Guide uses real life intimate experiences to inform readers about the best places to go to 'get it on'.

"Ten couples were selected from thousands of entries and sent to some of the most unique boutique accommodation around the world and tasked to diarise their most intimate experiences. You have not seen a hotel review guide quite like this before."

Well yes, that's for sure.

Jess and Justin say they were thrilled to be selected to write about their steamy stays.

"We came across a Skyn Instagram post about their Intimacy competition and our compatibility match got us through to the next round," the couple said. "The trip was great."

They are quite pleased Australians are starting to become less prudish, and are hoping the guide will be embraced.

"I think in the last few years, social media has changed the way people think about sex in Australia, it definitely took us a bit longer than other countries in Europe!"

The pair stayed at five hotels: The VDL in Stanley in Tasmania, The Atlantic in Byron Bay, The Ovolo in Melbourne, The Empire Spa Resort in Yallingup, Western Australia, and The Old Clare Hotel in Sydney.

It was a unique way to suss out Australia's best hotels.

Keen to read more? Here's part of their diary entry for the Ovo hotel:

"This window faced west, and the sun poured in. Looking out at the tall buildings reaching to the sky, we both felt wonderfully free from the weight of normal life.

"He placed my hands on the panes of glass, and as I watched the view he kissed across my shoulders, and then the rest of me … The hotel gave us the kind of transportive stay where we came together and reconnected — where the hardest decision we ever faced was where to go for dinner."

And here's their steamy review of the Empire Spa Resort:

"These low chairs were a highlight in lots of ways — we could sit and feed each other in our white dressing gowns, nibble each others fingers and then indulge each other, the back of my thighs getting decorated by his body pressing mine against the chair's ornaments."

Jess and Justin weren't the only Australians who won the competition — Tim Schoepf, 28 and Tim Burnes, 29 also got lucky and were sent to road test a group of other Australian hotels.

The couple, who have been together for two years, said winning the competition was "a dream".

Timothy Schoepf and Tim Burnes road-tested five destinations for the guide.

"We were living all our Instagram blogger fantasies," Mr Schoepf said. "We had five destinations in total, first stop was the QT Melbourne which was pretty lush and in the heart of Melbourne CBD. It was really the perfect start to the trip and from memory we didn't waste much time getting into it. Haha.

"One of my favourites was glamping at Paperbark Camp in Jarvis Bay in NSW. It was the kind of thing you'd see in a movie and I was pretty blown away! Our bath was outdoors so having a couple pervy wallabies around while we showered was a new experience."

The pair also shared their biggest disappointment from the trip — acrylic sheets.

"Some hotel sheets could have doubled as a full body exfoliation."

And what's their final tip for those seeking to get steamy this weekend?

"If you have a good imagination you can find intimacy anywhere."