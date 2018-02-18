Patrick Demarchelier, Princess Diana's personal photographer, and British stylist Karl Templer are among 25 fashion industry professionals accused of sexual misconduct.

In wide-ranging investigation, The Boston Globe reported that more than 50 models alleged they had experienced misconduct, from touching to assault.

The models made claims against at least 25 photographers, agents, stylists, casting directors and other industry professionals, news.com.au reported.

They include Demarchelier, fellow photographer Greg Kadel, who has worked for Victoria's Secret and Vogue, and stylist Templer, who has worked with Coach, Zara, and Tommy Hilfiger.

The Globe said all of those accused had denied the allegations against them.

Patrick Demarchelier and Anna Wintour. Photo / Getty Images
Demarchelier told The Globe: "People lie and they tell stories. It's ridiculous."

He said he believes these allegations can be a model's form of retaliation, stating they "get frustrated if they don't work."

Stylist Karl Templer has also been accused. Photo / Getty Images
Magazine empire Conde Nast, whose company includes Vogue, had said it has stopped working for now with Demarchelier and Kadel.

Australian model and actress Abbey Lee Kershaw told The Boston Globe she is "one of the lucky ones".

Photographer Greg Kadel is also one of the photographers to have claims against him. Photo / Getty Images
"If people really understood what goes on behind the glamour of the industry, they would be mortified," she said.

The investigation was carried out by the Globe's Spotlight team, which in 2002 unveiled widespread sexual abuse by Catholic priests in Boston.

Princess Diana. Photo / Getty Images
