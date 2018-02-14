Vogue has released its new Jacinda Ardern article and photoshoot, describing the New Zealand Prime Minister as the "Anti-Trump".

Ardern appears in the American edition of the renowned fashion and lifestyle magazine - in an article that covers everything from her meteoric rise to Prime Minister, the election campaign, her relationship with Clarke Gayford and her pregnancy.

She is pictured on Hooker Farm at Bethells Beach, wearing a high-fashion trench coat, pastel blue trousers and a white top.

"Ardern is clear-eyed about what a prime minister of New Zealand, a country with a population of under five million, can achieve on the world stage," reports Vogue. "'We're small,' she says, 'but we do our bit by standing up for what we believe in'."

Call her the anti-Trump: New Zealand’s prime minister, @jacindaardern, is young, dynamic, forward-looking, and unabashedly liberal. https://t.co/oGMhYS01Sd — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 14, 2018

Vogue describes Ardern as "young, forward-looking and unabashedly liberal".

"New Zealand has had two women prime ministers before, but neither made possibility and opportunity feel as contagious as Ardern, whose election slogan was cheerfully assertive: 'Let's do this'," writes the author of the article, Amelia Lester.

"And yet she became prime minister only after a tense period of negotiations (and compromise) with the nationalist NZ First party. Through it all she has spoken about issues of poverty and homelessness in her country with a blend of Bernie Sanders's bluntness and Elizabeth Warren's fearlessness. 'Yes, we believe in globalisation and trade, but we also believe in you being able to benefit from that more,' says Ardern. 'For too long, we progressives have seemed like part of the system. We need to start thinking about whether or not it's delivering for us now'."

Ardern is ready to take on carbon-heavy industries like farming, horticulture and forestry in the fight over climate change, the article reports.

"That Ardern has such a specific vision for what needs to be done is all the more remarkable when you consider that high office was very much thrust upon her."

The article covers the election campaign, which saw Labour win 36.9 per cent of the vote last September, to Ardern's recent baby announcement.

Lester writes of Ardern and Clarke Gayford's relationship: "I asked Ardern how he copes with a relationship spent in the spotlight, she says with a knowing smile, 'Well, his previous girlfriend was on Shortland Street'—New Zealand's preeminent soap opera—'so he's fine'."

Gayford used to date actress Shavaughn Ruakere.

As well as Gayford, the late, beloved Paddles also features - with the article revealing the cat's food bowl sits in memoriam under the kitchen table.

Befitting a fashion magazine, Vogue also mentions Ardern's fashion sense and preference for New Zealand brands.

When she hosted a Saturday-afternoon barbecue for Auckland's Labour Party branch leaders at a local league club, Vogue reported she was casually dressed in Andrea Moore pants and Allbirds shoes which Ardern described as looking like men's slippers but comfortable.

And she wore a black skirt she had made while on vacation in Thailand and a Juliette Hogan cream silk shirt on a morning when she met the press at her home, the report noted. Ardern told journalists: "take your shoes off; the carpet's plush!"

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Chris Lynch today, Ardern said she was surprised when a Vogue journalist asked to follow her around for a few days.

"From what I know of vogue I didn't really feel I fitted that bill," she said.

"I can't say that I have bought a magazine in a while, other than the ones my mum makes me buy if I happen to be in one."

Ardern said she thought about it for a while but decided that having a photo on a "beautiful New Zealand beach" was a great chance to showcase the country.

By appearing in Vogue, the Prime Minister follows in the footsteps of British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US First Lady Michelle Obama.