Coconut oil has become increasingly popular over the past few years, with countless celebrities singing its praises.

But experts have now revealed why the so-called "miracle" product might actually be bad for your skin, reports the Daily Mail.

Dr Yannis Alexandrides, founder of London-based brand 111Skin, explained how using coconut oil as a moisturiser can clog up pores by trapping moisture beneath the skin.

He says that this can lead to inflammation and breakouts, particularly if you've already got oily skin.

Speaking to Glamour this week, Dr Alexandrides said: "[Coconut oil is] an occlusive moisturiser and so hydrates by trapping moisture beneath the skin and essentially clogging pores; because of this, if you suffer from or have acne-prone skin it can often do more harm than good."

He added: "One of the main causes of acne is excess oil; consequently, rubbing more oil on your skin can lead to clogging of hair follicles and, ultimately, can lead to inflammation and breakouts."

Dr Alexandrides explained that extra virgin coconut oil - which is solid at room temperature - is worse for clogging pores than liquid coconut oil, despite being higher in nutrients.

He suggested trying alternatives to coconut oil such as hazelnut and grapeseed oil, which will also hydrate the skin.

His comments come after a top New York-based dermatologist revealed his top tip for keeping your skin hydrated during the winter months.

Dr Howard Sobel told FEMAIL: "You want to take quick, lukewarm showers. They should be no more than four minutes. That's it. Do not take five- or six-minute showers."

He also advised using a gentle, soap-free cleanser and using a towel to blot - not rub - dry.

Dr Sobel says you should then apply moisturiser while your skin is damp, as this will help "lock in the water you just absorbed after you took that shower."

He said the "more the better" when it comes to moisturiser, adding: "You can never use too much."