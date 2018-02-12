New Zealand Paralympian Liam Malone is making his mark in the fashion world after being snapped in a show at New York Fashion Week.

An image of Malone, who announced his retirement from racing in January, shows the 24-year-old striding through a snowy, space-themed scene in designer Philipp Plein's New York Fashion Week show in Brooklyn.

And in the closing of the show, as other models danced centre stage in the falling snow, footage captures Malone walking with Plein and model Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper's girlfriend. As Plein waves to the applauding crowd he throws a thumbs up to Malone who responds with a cool nod.

Sporting silver shorts, a printed hoodie and backpack, Malone was also joined on the futuristic runway by fellow Kiwi model, Georgia Fowler, who has just this week been announced as the host of Project Runway New Zealand.

Last week Malone, who has taken up a new job with Auckland tech firm Soul Machines, shared another fashion industry coup, revealing he'd made the cover of former Paris Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld's CR Men's Book.

Roitfeld, who was behind the styling for Plein's show, spoke to WWD about why she'd picked Malone and Paralympic Australian medal-winner Rheed McCracken as cover stars:

"I was taken by their courage and strength, and I knew featuring para-athletes would be a very positive and uplifting message for the issue," she said.

"I can't think of any athletes more deserving of the cover than these two men. They are champions physically and mentally and their stories are incredibly inspiring."

The upcoming "just doing it" issue, due out on March 6, features individual spreads on the Paralympians titled "The Bionic Men" and aims to portray a more intellectual, and emotional side of the athletic world.