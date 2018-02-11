Remember 26-year-old Adelaide woman Iryna Federico and her gloriously pristine pastel pantry?

We showed you inside her pink kitchen last year, where everything has a place and there are absolutely no gross leaking sauce bottles at the bottom of her cupboards.

Now Iryna has reorganised her fridge and has shared the photos with news.com.au. A warning — prepare to feel inadequate.

I just made a posthumous apology to all the limp zucchinis that have died a sad death at the bottom of my disorganised fridge.

Inside Iryna's fridge. Photo / From Great Beginnings

Iryna bought all of the containers either at Howard Storage World or Peter's of Kensington and tries to buy as much as she can on sale.

The writing on the glass boxes is in a chalk pen, which can be purchased from some newsagents or speciality stationery stores.

"Putting the herbs in water helps them last longer. I just use old vases — it's something I've always done," Iryna told news.com.au.

Potatoes are kept in the freezer to be used to make wedges. Photo / From great beginnings

If you're wondering what the potatoes are doing in the freezer, there's a logical explanation for that.

"A lot of people ask me why I freeze potatoes, and it's because you can make your own wedges with them," Iryna said.

"They're so easy to make and they're much healthier than the packet versions. You just cook them in the oven like you would store-bought wedges."

Iryna and her husband recently went on a health kick to start 2018, which is why their fridge is stocked with lots of healthy fruits and vegetables.

"We plan our meals for about a week and we like to cook together after work with a glass of wine," she said.

"We like to have six different meals for dinner throughout the week and if there are leftovers we'll have it for lunch the next day."

You can follow Iryna's home organising tips on Instagram or her blog.

