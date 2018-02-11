Limited edition chocolate is one thing but putting it in a cheesecake has led to a Kiwi cafe becoming an internet sensation.

When Kimberley Sills at MudDucks used Caramilk chocolate in the sweet dessert and posted a photo of it on Facebook, viewers couldn't get enough of it.

Restaurant owner, Tim Watson, said the photo had received 20,000 views within a few hours of being posted on the MudDucks Facebook page last Thursday.

The limited edition CARAMILK makes an appearance in the cabinet today in the form of this cheesecake. What could be better?!? Posted by Mud Ducks on Tuesday, 6 February 2018

"It has now had over 257,000 views and someone in Russia has inquired about it," he said on Sunday.

"We normally bake one cheesecake each day but we have been doing four of these and they have been selling out every day.

"Because the chocolate is only available for a limited time, people want to try the cheesecake before the supply runs out."

Relax guys... there’s more on the way! Posted by Mud Ducks on Wednesday, 7 February 2018

The cheesecake sells for $8.50 a slice which customers have been happy to pay.

Former Whanganui mayor and foodie Annette Main endorsed the sweet treat on Facebook.

"Try it while you can, no one knows how long this limited edition chocolate will be produced for," she advised.

"We did and it's divine! As you can see, we weren't greedy and shared between three."

Cadbury, owned by US multinational confectionery company Mondelez, experienced strong demand in July last year for the caramelised white chocolate - discontinued in 1994 - when it released a limited-edition run of a million bars.

The latest limited edition Caramilk release was announced last Monday and blocks are being sold at Countdown, Pak'nSave, New World, The Warehouse and other confectionery retailers.

In the cabinet today! (Saturday). We have the GF version as well. But you better be in quick! Yesterdays ones were gone by lunchtime Posted by Mud Ducks on Friday, 9 February 2018

The recommended retail price is $4.69 and sales are limited to 12 per customer.

"We have been buying them from different outlets and trying to keep up with the demand," said Mr Watson.

There was no cheesecake left in the MudDucks cabinet by late morning on Sunday but patient customers would have the chance to sample slices of two new ones chilling in the fridge.

Mr Watson said staff are doing their best to see that no one misses out and MudDucks has a gluten-free version on the menu.