Getting ready for the challenge

At the information evening for the challenge we are heartened to be with people of all ages, shapes, sizes and levels of fitness.

Owner and trainer Shal Addis says the eight-week challenge is for most people, although a health assessment is done.

"There may be people who are already fit looking to go that extra mile, or people who go to gyms but want something different, or people who have lapsed in fitness and want to kickstart, people looking to lose weight, gain strength.

"It really is for everyone, from someone who already can do ten burpees to someone who can barely twist the lid off a jar." SHARE THIS QUOTE:

Actually now you mention it, I do struggle with my jam jars.

Addis and trainer Paora Ranui take us through all stages of the challenge, including nutrition and meal plans (more on that next week), answer questions and allay any apprehensions.

Most of us are aghast that the first two weeks involve no coffee, and for the whole eight weeks, no sugar and no alcohol.

In fact, there are more questions about wine and coffee than about burpees. I like these people already, I can see why they call it the F45 family.

Measuring up

Before the challenge begins, everyone gets a body scan with NZ Body Scans. A local company, run by Jack Witschke, it uses fancy technology to measure whole body composition.

No fat pincers and measuring tape here, this is Star Wars level, measuring not just weight and height, but fat to muscle ratios, level of fat around organs, total body water, fat mass, bone mineral content.

The whole scan only takes around 10 minutes and you get a detailed report which Jack talks you through.

I notice I have 8kg to lose, but Jack advises this would be unattainable to do this healthily in eight weeks, and while it is tempting to focus on the old faithfuls such as weight in kilos, Jack emphasises that it is the change in body fat to muscle ratio which will be one of the key indicators of change.

All the segments are summarised into an overall score out of a hundred.

Mine is low 70s — Jack said I should aim for high 70s — he says athletes and bodybuilders would have close to 100.

I take my report home to read the booklet in depth — it is all very scientific, and fascinating.