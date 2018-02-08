Roselle Du did not like Spark's new video in support of the rainbow community so she informed the company via Facebook that she'd be choosing a new service provider.

Rather than convince her to stay, Spark waved her the goodbye emoji and, with that, won the internet.

The comment quickly went viral with internet users praising Spark for its firm stand against discriminatory comments and for fighting the negativity over the rainbow ad, released in support of the Auckland Pride Festival.

"Omg call 911 I just witnessed a murder," someone commented after Spark dismissive response to the disgruntled customer.

"This is the best thing I've ever seen Spark I love you," someone else said.

For the customer Spark has allegedly lost, it seems the company has gathered a few others.

The video, launched on February 1, has gone viral with many adopting the hashtag #thankstoyou to spread the rainbow message.

#thankstoyou @sparkNZ for leading the way.



Your Friends from LGBTI Fonterra — Tina Lundkvist (@TinaLundkvist) February 5, 2018

"We are proud to be clear about the values that we have as a brand. If customers don't share our values, it is their right to choose to take their business elsewhere," a Spark spokesperson told Fairfax.

The video was posted in support of the Auckland Pride Festival, a two-week festival celebrating the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, which started on Friday last week and will run until February 18.

In October last year, NZME became the first media company to be awarded the rainbow tick, acknowledging its active effort to be a diverse, innovative and inclusive organisation.

Spark was the first telecommunications company in the country to be awarded the same certification, in July last year.

The Herald has approached Roselle Du for a comment.

