Jennifer Aniston has opened the doors to her stunning Bel Air estate, which she bought seven years ago for US $21million (NZD $29 million), and shares with her husband Justin Theroux.

The cover star of Architectural Digest magazine, she told the publication, "I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there's nowhere else I want to be."

On the magazine's March cover, Jennifer relaxes barefoot on a lounge chair that hangs from the ceiling.

Aniston opened up her home to Architectural Digest. Photo / Architectural Digest

The Friends actress added her personalised touches to the house with the help of a team of interior designers after purchasing the 1965 home, designed by renowned architect A. Quincy Jones.

She said she found a second calling in interior decorating.

"If I wasn't an actress, I'd want to be a designer. I love the process," The Good Girl actress told the magazine.

"There's something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul."

Re-designing the home was a collaborative process for Jennifer, who incorporated her husband into decorating the house.

At home with her husband and her dogs, Aniston says there's nowhere she'd rather be. Photo / Instagram, Smartwater

The ever-healthy Aniston in her kitchen. Photo / Instagram, Smartwater

But the actress admits it was initially a challenge for her.

"Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process," she said.

"For instance, I figured out that immediately saying 'No!' to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move."

The house is now a home for the couple, who spend their Sundays with friends and family by the pool.

Aniston shares her Bel Air home with her husband, Justin Theroux, and their dogs. Photo / Instagram, Smartwater

"We put out a mean taco bar, and the chili's pretty good in the colder months," she said.

Jennifer and Justin have been married for over two years now.