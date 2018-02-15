Follow NZH Lifestyle's Trial and Error series where we try out the latest in food, viral trends, and beauty hacks so you don't have to.

Despite the rain and cyclone warnings, this summer has been one of the hottest in 150 years. And while we love lapping up the warm days, we need to stay sunsmart and protect our skin against those harsh rays.

So this week Trial & Error have put a range of sunscreens to the test. In an unscientific experiment, Liana and Mitch sniffed, squeezed and spread on some sunscreens to find the best options for a hot Kiwi summer.

The sunscreens

Six products ranging from a low price point of $10 up to $65, they used a pea-sized amount of each, all of which were 50 or 50+ SPF.

Each sunscreen was rated under four categories and given a mark out of 20 for:

• Touch/spreadability

• Smell

• Look

• Protection after 30 minutes in the sun

Our sunscreen lineup from left: Dermalogica Sport, Skinnies Conquer, Triumph & Disaster No Dice, Clarins Care Spray, Neutrogena Dry-Touch and The NZ Cancer Society Everyday.

Here's what our sunscreen samplers thought:

• Dermalogica Protection 50 Sport, $65

Touch/spreadability: 16.5/20

Smell: 18.5/20

Look: 15/20

Protection after 30 mins in sun: 20/20

The verdict:

Both sunscreen testers thought this one looked pretty slick, smelt fresh, spread easily and stopped them getting burnt. Despite all the positives, they didn't think it was worth shelling out $65 for. But they noted it as a great option for those with skin concerns and allergies.

Mitch and Liana lap up the sun.

• Skinnies Conquer, 50+ SPF, $49.95

Touch/spreadability: 9/20

Smell: 10/20

Look: 17/20

Protection after 30 mins in sun: 20/20

The verdict:

Though a bit hard to spread, they found a small amount went a long way. Tough to squeeze out of the tube, they decided this meant less chance of being wasteful with the product.

Skinnies didn't smell great either: "Like chemicals or some sort of medical lotion".

But after 30-45 minutes in the sun, it was one of the only sunscreens still sitting on the surface of their skin: a good sign that it would last a long time without needing to be reapplied often. A little on the mid-range to expensive side, it's four hours water-resistant, specifically suited for water sports. So as a sunblock for a day at the beach and in and out of the water, it should be a good option.

• Triumph & Disaster No Dice, 50 SPF, $55

Touch/spreadability: 15/20

Smell: 20/20

Look: 18/20

Protection after 30 mins in sun: 20/20

The verdict:

Both Mitch and Liana loved this one. It smelt great, spread well and didn't cause any reaction or allow for sunburn.

Notes on its smell included "mint" and "bloody delicious" - a lot like Triumph & Disaster's soaps. So full marks for the smell on this one. If money wasn't a barrier, they'd happily pay $55 for it.

Liana takes a sniff.

• Clarins Sunscreen Care Spray, 50+ SPF, $48

Touch/spreadability: 8/20

Smell: 12/20

Look: 17/20

Protection after 30 mins in sun: 11/20

The verdict:

The formula was very watery and "greasy AF". While its spray form made it simple to apply, Mitch had mixed feelings about this and said he would "give this one to his nana to use".

While Mitch thought the smell was "DELICIOUS", Liana found it "too floral" and that it made her "feel a bit sick". But she loved the packaging: a "stunning shade of yellow".

Both noted a bit of redness on their test patches of skin and wondered if because it was in spray form, it did not provide thick enough coverage.

• Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch sunscreen, 50+ SPF, $19.95

Touch/spreadability: 12/20

Smell: 10/20

Look: 11/20

Protection after 30 mins in sun: 17/20

The verdict:

Undecided how they felt about this product, neither were entirely sure what was meant by the claims "Ultra Sheer" and "Dry Touch" because it was quite sticky and didn't rub in very well.

It had a faint chemical or clinical smell and Mitch decided the packaging was "boring" but liked the nozzle applicator. Liana noted it didn't look like a traditional sunscreen as much as it did a moisturiser or "any old makeup product" and felt it had way too many words emblazoned on the front of it.

• Cancer Society Everyday sunscreen, 50+ SPF, $9.90

Touch/spreadability: 15/20

Smell: 12.5/20

Look: 8.5/20

Protection after 30 mins in sun: 12/20

The verdict:

While Mitch said this one "spreads like a charm", he also found it "greasy". Liana didn't find it quite as greasy and agreed it's easy to apply.

Liana wasn't too keen on the scent, but for Mitch, it was "glorious" and nostalgic, taking him back to his childhood.

At an affordable $9.90, this one is a good alternative to pricey sunscreens.

Mitch and Liana put some sunscreens to the test.

Final thoughts

Mitch's favourite: Triumph & Disaster No Dice

If money wasn't a barrier Mitch would suggest everyone spend $55 on it.

Liana's favourite: Skinnies

She liked that it's long-lasting and 4 hours water-resistant and said the mid-to-high price was worth it. A very small amount goes a long way and the thickness of the product allows you to be mindful with how much product you're using.