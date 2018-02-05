A heartbroken mother has criticised the parents of her son's play centre mates after no one showed up to his third birthday party at the weekend.

Organising the event at the local play centre, the Perth mum sent out 10 invitations to her son's friends.

Despite less than half sending RSVPs, the mum was excited for her son's birthday and hoped the occasion would be one he remembered.

However, her son's big day turned to heartache when no one showed up.

Advertisement

Taking to Facebook, she vented her frustration and sadness at the parents of her son's friends.

"I'm about to cry at how s**t people are. It is my son's birthday today and to make his birthday extra special... I thought I would organise a birthday party in the playcentre.

"Invitations went out two weeks prior with an RSVP date on a week before the party. Four out of eight kids replied.

"Naive me thought that maybe the other kids who didn't RSVP would turn up anyway. 9.30 rolled around so we made our way to the playcentre. Not one kid turned up by that stage and I was so angry and upset," she said.

In a desperate attempt to salvage her son's birthday, she invited other kids that were already at the playcentre into the party.

But again, things went from bad to worse when the rogue kids trashed the room.

The mother said she explained the situation to the parents at the play centre, but soon regretted the decision.

"Big mistake!" she wrote.

"Once the food was brought out, the kids demolished everything (as they do) then left the room to go play.

"Some of the parents didn't even do the courtesy of asking (making) them stick around to at least sing happy birthday to my son.

"I'm pretty sure once their kids' tummies were filled up, they told other parents that there was a free for all in the room as there were other kids and parents I'd never seen before turning up like seagulls just wanting a f***ing cupcake."

The mother revealed her heartbreak in an emotional Facebook post.

The hurting mother said the money spent didn't matter but it was the pain caused by "selfish" parents through their lack of communication and empathy that had her furious.

"It wasn't even the cost of the event which p***ed me off. Seeing my son's face light up and giving the Minion a hug was worth every cent. Lucky he is only young so he won't understand what happened but I am disgusted and disappointed," she added.

"It was the rudeness of people not only RSVP'ing and not turning up but the parents not really giving a sh*t about the behaviour of their own kids.

"The money I spent on my son's party would be best spent on making a beautiful day for my family instead.

"Lucky he is only young so he won't understand what happened but I am disgusted and disappointed."