Kensington Palace is ready to send out invitations to Prince Harry's wedding on May 19 any day now, but one person who won't find a coveted envelope on her doormat is the Duchess of York, reports out of the UK reveal.

She wasn't expected to be asked – she didn't go to Prince William's wedding – but ever-optimistic Sarah, was quietly hoping to be there, not least to experience a dry run of sorts ahead of daughter Eugenie's wedding, also at St George's Chapel, Windsor, in October, according to Daily Mail columnist Charlotte Griffiths.

Around 600 invites are expected to go out this week for the ceremony on Saturday, May 19.

But the Duchess of York is reportedly among those not to have made the cut, the Mirror reported.

Prince Andrew's former wife remains a divisive figure in the royal family.

And an insider told the Sun on Sunday: "The Duchess of York is not invited to Harry's wedding.

"The invites are being sent out this week and she's not on the list."

Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson. Photo / Supplied

A friend reportedly said: "Harry and Meghan have been close to Eugenie and Jack, which had increased Fergie's hopes of getting an invite.

"But Harry doesn't trust Fergie to keep her mouth shut and respect their privacy."

Fergie went skiing with Harry and Cressida Bonas in 2013, and the Prince is close to Eugenie whom he considers to be a party-pal and kindred spirit, but not close enough apparently to swing her mum an invitation.

Guests will be asked not to buy Harry and Meghan presents, but to donate to a charitable fund instead. William's wedding fund raised $1.93 million for 26 charities in 2011.