Kim Kardashian West has branded Paris Hilton the "original gangster" after she morphed into her for Kanye West's Yeezy Season 6 campaign.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star broke the internet this morning when she unveiled three photographs of the 36-year-old socialite - whom she used to work for before she shot into the limelight - modelling her husband's latest collection.

She wrote: "#YeezySeason6 #ParisHilton #ForeverTheOG YEEZYSUPPLY.COM"

But it wasn't just the jaw-dropping photos that caught fans' attention as Paris had agreed to become Kim's clone - wearing and posing in the same manner as the mother-of-three had done in an earlier promotion for the brand - for this year's shoot.

In one photograph, Paris can be seen wearing a long platinum blonde wig - similar to the one Kim has been wearing for the past month or so - as she sucks on a lollipop while dressed in beige tracksuit bottoms and a blue crop for the shoot.

The second image sees Paris donning a pair of figure-hugging leggings, a skimpy sports bra, an oversized hoodie and a pair of white Yeezy trainers, while the third image is somewhat similar with a pair of grey cycling shorts and a baggy pull-over.

Paris uploaded the same photographs to her Twitter account, alongside a mirror selfie in which she posed with her new hairstyle and called herself a "platinum bae."

She wrote alongside the image: "#PlatinumBae #YeezySeason6 (sic)."

The businesswoman's agreement to be involved in the shoot came as somewhat a surprise to fans as it was believed she and Kim were still at loggerheads after they fell out back in 2009 - two years after the 37-year-old beauty shot in the limelight - because people were started to search for the reality TV star online more than Paris.

- Bang! Showbiz