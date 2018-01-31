A father cruelly dubbed 'The Tree Man' has revealed the agonising bark-like warts that covered his hands and feet have regrown - despite 16 operations to remove them just last year.

Abul Bajandar, 27, from Bangladesh, had 11 pounds of the growths removed after they left him unable to hold his daughter.

Bajandar, a rickshaw driver, suffers from epidermodysplasia verruciformis (EV) and was overjoyed when doctors seemed to have successfully treated the rare condition, saying, "I hope the curse won't return again."

Yet, new images reveal the growths have reappeared on Bajandar's hands - dashing doctors' hopes they could have cured the first EV sufferer.

Advertisement

Bajandar was previously forced to stop working due to his excruciating condition, leaving the father-of-one desperately anxious about his daughter's future. It is unclear if he is able to work now the disorder has reappeared.