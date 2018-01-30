From cheeky roadside romps in Palmerston North, to sandy rendezvous in Whangarei, Kiwis have been taking their lovemaking outdoors as the temperatures rise.

A new survey has revealed nearly half of a group of 1000 New Zealanders have had sex on the beach, one in two have had a one night stand, and 15 per cent have had sex in a public toilet.

And if you're in the process of planning a holiday, according to the survey, half of Kiwis heading off on a getaway will be looking forward to more sex compared to when they're back at home.

The Adulttoymegastore Kiwi Sex Survey, hosted by Colmar Brunton, surveyed more than 1000 Kiwis aged 18 and over about their sexual encounters, revealing hot spots and the times of year that Kiwis are most likely to engage in sex.

According to the results, beaches rank as one of the top spots, with nearly half of all those surveyed revealing they have engaged in a sandy tryst.

If you're a fan of the beaches in Whangarei and wider Northland, you may not be pleased to learn how popular they are for adults only activities: 56 per cent of respondents from Northland claim to have had sex on a beach in the region.

The survey also found the term "happy camper" to be most relevant to Hamiltonians, with 62 per cent of participants from the area revealing they have had sex in a tent, and 51 per cent of those from other regions confessing to the same.

Hamilton also took out the top spot for one night stands.

Sex in a vehicle also ranked highly in the survey results: Sixty-three per cent of Kiwis admitted to pulling the car over for a quick roadside romp, with 74 per cent of those from Palmerston North confessing to have done it at least once.

In fact, the quiet town of Palmerston North washed up a wave of surprising results: Twenty-one per cent of people from Palmy revealed they have had sex in a public toilet, compared to just 15 per cent across the rest of the country.

Full survey results:

Summer flings

One in four Kiwis believes they have more sex in summer.

Fourty-four per cent of New Zealanders have more sex on holiday.

Fourty-six per cent of Kiwis have more sex on weekends.

One Night Stands

Fifty-one per cent of New Zealanders have had a one night stand.

Hamilton is home to the highest rate of one night stands at 58 per cent.

Do Road Trips = Sex?

Sixty-three per cent of New Zealanders have had sex in a car.

Palmerston North residents LOVE road trips! Seventy-four per cent of respondents from Palmerston North have had sex in a car.

Sex on the Beach

Fourty-five per cent of New Zealanders have had sex on a beach.

Head to Northland for sex on the beach – Fifty-six per cent of respondents from Whangarei/Northland have had sex on the beach.

Happy Campers

One in two Kiwis have had sex in a tent - Fifty per cent

Sixty-two per cent of respondents from Hamilton have had sex in a tent (#1 region).

Festival sex

Twelve per cent of New Zealanders have had sex at a festival.

Hamilton is the festival sex capital! Twenty per cent of respondents from Hamilton have had sex at a festival.

One in seven Kiwis are more likely to have sex on New Year's Eve than a normal night.

Sex in Public

Fourty four per cent of New Zealanders have had sex in a public place. Twelve per cent haven't but want to.

One in two people in Hamilton have had sex in a public place (Fifty four per cent).

Fifteen per cent of Kiwis have had sex in a public bathroom.

One in five respondents from Palmerston North have (twenty-one per cent) have had sex in a public bathroom (#1 region).

Mile High Club

Four per cent of New Zealanders have had sex on a plane.

Eight per cent of respondents from Hawkes Bay/Napier/Hastings have had sex on a plane (#1 region).

Birthday sex

One in four Kiwis are more likely to have sex on their birthday than a normal day.