Most busy families with a six-year-old running around wouldn't dream of opting for pristine cream couches and a sleek monochromatic colour scheme, but when you're Victoria Beckham, naturally only the chicest decor will do.

The mother-of-four, 43, regularly uses Instagram to share glimpses into the $60 million family home in West London she shares with David, 42, Harper, six, Romeo, 12, Cruz, 15, and Brooklyn, 18, when he's home from New York.

According to the Daily Mail, her latest was a video of 12-year-old Cruz whipping up pancakes in the kitchen, which showed that - in keeping with her fashionista's love of black - Victoria chose dark gloss units for the room, which is littered with on-trend accessories.

Copper accents include a set of pans, the knife block and Dualit toaster, while a $5,100 Fracino Contempo Coffee Machine provides barista standard drinks.

A wall-mounted television means her family of keen cooks, including David, can stay entertained while they whip up culinary creations.

These are often served at the banquet-style wooden dining table with a row of glass pendant lights hanging overhead and a padded bench running alongside it on which Harper sometimes perches for a nap.

Even the kitchen table features a black and white checked print, in keeping with the monochromatic colour scheme

The modern entrance hall features black and white tiles and a marble staircase, in keeping with the monochrome theme running through the rest of the house.

Living areas are kept simple with white couches and minimalist decor, although a Tracey Emin neon artwork provides a striking focal point.

Other standout features include opulent chandeliers, antique mirrors and elaborate period fireplaces.

Outdoors, the Beckham children like to erect a teepee in the garden, decorated with fairy lights, where aspiring-singer Cruz can grab some quiet time for his guitar practice.

The entrance porch also features more monochrome tiling with a diamond pattern covered by a wrought iron and glass canopy.

The Beckham's splashed out renovating their luxurious townhouse, which they bought in September 2013, creating a host of home improvements including six bedrooms, a gym, wine cellar and powder room.

They employed celebrity designer Rose Uniacke to oversee the whole project, which also includes a home cinema, indoor pool and even an air-conditioned garden before making the move in August 2016.