In 17 years of bartending, Kara Coley says she never handled a phone call like the one she answered one evening last week.

Coley, who works at Sipps, a bar in Gulfport, Mississippi, posted on Facebook about her interaction with a mother who called the bar looking for advice.

"So I got the most random phone call at the bar tonight," her post started.

She went on to describe how the mother called the bar asking if it was, in fact, a gay bar.

Advertisement

"Well we are a everybody bar but yes mostly gay," Coley responded.

The lady then asked if Coley herself was gay to which she said yes.

So I got the most random phone call at the bar tonight! 😀 Me:Good evening Thankyou for calling Sipps! Lady on phone: Is... Posted by Kara Coley on Friday, 19 January 2018

"What was the one thing you wanted from your parents when you came out?" the mother asked from the other side of the line.

"My son just came out to me and I don't want to say anything that may mess him up in the head," she explained.

The bartender had some wise words for the mother: "You should definitely let him know that you love and accept him! I think everything will be okay from there!"

The Facebook post has received nearly 1000 likes and been shared more than 100 times, with numerous people applauding both the mother and the bartender for how they handled the situation.

"Wow, One would have only dreamed of such a reaction by my mother. Congratulations for handling the call so matter of factly giving her just enough tools to give the two of them to start their journey together," a Facebook user said.

"Great question & answer... love & acceptance ... that's what all human beings need to be able to live their best life ( I have two gay kids. I accept & love them totally)," another user said.