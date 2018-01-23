He's the controversial My Kitchen Rules chef who recently tied the knot with Kiwi woman Nicola Robinson - formerly known as socialite Nicky Watson.

And when Pete Evans, unfavourably known as Paleo Pete, isn't being reprimanded on social media - or by the Australian Medical Association - for claiming sunscreen is bad for you or that mothers should feed their babies camel milk, he's recouping at his expansive property in New South Wales.

Evans, 45, has shared snaps on Instagram revealing his sanctuary which features two residences, six bedrooms a games room and numerous tranquil settings.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, he purchased the property in New South Wales for AU$1.2 million in 2015 after selling his Bondi residence.

A second residence on the property boasts three bedrooms and a barn to home the families horses.

If that wasn't enough room for guests, there is also a two-bedroom granny flat with an open-plan layout and white-washed walls.

It comes as no surprise that the property features an impressive kitchen for the celebrity chef, including state-of-the-art appliances, a large kitchen island and an expansive pantry.

When it comes time to unwind, there is a large games room complete with a pool table that looks out over the farm's paddocks.

A meditation area has also been created in the house and completed with a tea station and plush furnishings.

In the summer months, the active families outdoor pool is likely put to good use cooling off.

HOME! 💙🙏 #magnesiumpool

The couple married at their farm in 2016 in an intimate affair, where Nicky wore a bohemian gown and completed the look with a delicate flower crown.